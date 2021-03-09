Jana Kramer Reveals Breast Implants & Acknowledges Health Risk In Emotional Message: 'I Just Need Support'

Jana Kramer is seeking support from fans after a big reveal about her personal health.

The 37-year-old country music artist revealed on Monday that she’d decided to get a breast augmentation. And she was refreshingly open and honest about the reason for it, too: she wanted it! Ain’t nothin’ wrong with that!

Related: Jana Tells Perez Why She Does NOT Plan On Divorcing Mike Caussin!

In a lengthy Instagram post published on her official account on International Women’s Day, Mike Caussin‘s wife opened up about her decision, writing in part (below):

“After many years of consideration I have decided to get a breast augmentation and lift. I want to be open about WHY. First off, because ‘I’ want to. That right there should be enough, but I feel like I need to explain the ‘I’ part. I’ve considered breast augmentation before but it was never for ‘me.’ With everything that happened in my marriage I thought I would be loved more, sexier, or quite frankly he would choose me. But the better part of me knew, that was a distraction. It still bothered me though. And after having babies, I had a new set of insecurities with my body. Things didn’t go back to normal, and I carry a lot of embarrassment when I’m undressed. I don’t want to feel that way anymore. That was the ‘click’ that showed I should follow through. Before it was what I thought someone else wanted. Now it’s simple. ‘I’—and that’s a very ‘capital’ ‘I.'”

Very open and honest!

And seriously, like we said, she doesn’t owe it to anybody to give any reason why she did it — she’s a grown woman who is responsible enough to make her own decisions, and if she wanted it, she’s allowed to follow through!

Still, the singer was very honest about a difficult and self-conscious past, and how that tied in to her decision and reveal, too:

“I’ve never had big boobs nor will I because that’s not what I want, but a boy named Bobby M called me flat as a board in 8th grade and literally took his binder to show me what that looked like. Bottom line, I’m choosing myself, I’m choosing my size, I’m doing what’s right for me. I know a woman’s body is beautiful no matter what shape or size but I want this. So I just ask ya’ll to celebrate this with me. I’m at a place where I feel empowered to do what I want. I’m being honest about what it means. If you need a push to give yourself that same grace, here it is. No one knows what’s in another woman’s head. Or, for that matter, under their shirt. So do what’s right for you, and I’ll celebrate with you, too.”

Amen!!!

Very well said!

Related: Jana Dishes Major Dirt About Her Time On The ‘One Tree Hill’ Set! Yikes!

Here’s the full post (below):

Love it!

Do you, girl!

‘I Just Need Support’

Hours later, on Monday afternoon, the country crooner popped back up on her Instagram Stories to address a few things — including info from fans about the possibility of Breast Implant Illness.

In a series of videos posted, the Michigan native admitted she’d already done her own research on the possibility of illness, and thanked fans for their concern. She also went further, asking for more support during what’s clearly become a sensitive time.

Related: Jana Says She HATED Tiger Woods’ Mistress, Until THIS Happened…

The proud mom of two said at one point during the videos (below):

“I appreciate everyone reaching out about the Breast Implant Illness. It’s definitely something that I’ve done a ton of research on. I appreciate the concern, but I also don’t want any more anxiety around it. I just need support. I was so nervous to even do that post earlier because I just know there’s a lot of stuff around it with the implants and illness that could potentially happen. I was really dreading the comments, but just thank you for being so supportive and kind.”

Awww!

That’s very sweet.

Love the supportive network that has rallied around her! Nice work, fans!

Reactions of your own, Perezcious readers? Share ’em down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/Jana Kramer/Instagram]