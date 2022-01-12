Janet Jackson Says The Infamous 2004 Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Incident Is Still 'Tough' To Talk About

Janet Jackson is getting very real about how difficult it’s been to re-live the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show wardrobe malfunction in her mind over the years.

The 55-year-old pop icon opened up for a cover interview with Allure this month, and it’s REAL. As part of the mag’s latest issue, she’s frankly discussing what it’s been like to grapple with the aftermath of her infamous halftime show performance alongside Justin Timberlake.

Related: Justin Timberlake Sends ‘Love And Support’ To Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Fight

Speaking about how her career progressed from the 1993 release of her album Janet to the infamous incident, she reflected on the whole era — including another notorious moment when she graced a Rolling Stone cover with only a pair of hands covering her breasts.

Jackson opined:

“[That era was about] embracing me and trying to learn to love me for me, my body, all of that … trying to feel comfortable in embracing that. Throwing myself in the lion’s den. Just going for it, wanting to do something different. … I’m really glad I got in. It was a way of accepting and loving, accepting yourself and your body.”

Admitting that the earlier parts of her career were “very tough, very difficult,” Jackson nevertheless noted that she was “glad” in hindsight that she went through all that personal development.

Fast forward to 2004, then, and Janet talked a bit about how her and JT descended into controversy after the Super Bowl halftime incident. The pop superstar didn’t want to go too deep into her mental battles following the uber-controversy, explaining to reporter Robin Givhan (below):

“What’s really important is going back to having that foundation. Not just family, but God. That’s what really pulled me through. It’s tough for me to talk about that time.”

We can only imagine.

Related: Janet Jackson’s Stylist Rips Justin Timberlake Over His Super Bowl Show Response!

Ultimately, Michael Jackson‘s world-famous sister knows her journey from 2004 to today is a big part of the ongoing conversation in Hollywood around racism, sexism, and related social issues.

It’s a responsibility she doesn’t take lightly, telling the outlet:

“Whether I want to be part of that conversation or not, I am part of that conversation. I think it’s important. Not just for me, but for women. So I think it’s important that conversation has been had. You know what I mean? And things have changed obviously since then for the better.”

Well said!

Of course, the singer is set to seriously address the controversy and aftermath of the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show in her own new documentary, entitled JANET, which debuts on Friday, January 28 on Lifetime and A&E.

Surely, that will be must-watch television when it drops.

You can read the full Allure interview HERE.

[Image via Johnny Louis/WENN/Avalon]