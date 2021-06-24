Justin Timberlake Sends 'Love' & 'Support' To Ex Britney Spears After Her Conservatorship Hearing!

Justin Timberlake is officially team #FreeBritney!

After Britney Spears appeared in court on Wednesday to break down the harrowing behind-the-scenes details of her conservatorship, her ex-boyfriend took to Twitter to share a message of support.

He wrote in a series of tweets:

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. [Jessica Biel] and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

We love this!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

