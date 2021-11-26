Janet Jackson Is NOT Feeling The New Super Bowl Wardrobe Malfunction Doc For THIS Reason!

It turns out Janet Jackson REALLY doesn’t want any part of that new New York Times documentary covering the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show wardrobe malfunction.

We’ve been reporting on Jackson’s experiences in that terrible situation, which also involved Justin Timberlake, and it sounds like she would very much prefer to tell her own story in her own forthcoming documentary then help frame this one.

According to Jackson’s former stylist, Wayne Scot Lukas, the superstar isn’t feeling the focus on her station in pop music with the Times‘ recent exposé sent to stream over on Hulu.

The stylist spoke to Page Six about the ongoing situation, informing the outlet in no uncertain terms that Janet isn’t down with what’s being published at this point:

“She wants that documentary to go away. She didn’t ask for a ‘Free Janet’ documentary. She’s not interested. She asked us not to do it. She wants to tell her own story.”

That last part is especially interesting, too — that Janet requested those close to her not participate in the documentary, either, so that she would have her say in her own upcoming work.

That’s certainly her right, as Janet was objectively put through the ringer following the 2004 ordeal. In fact, that’s what a lot of the New York Times documentary explores, pondering the potential role then CBS CEO Les Moonves allegedly played in the aftermath of the incident, supposedly leading to lost opportunities for the pop superstar after she declined to apologize to him personally for the wardrobe malfunction.

Then again, other sources are now speaking out to Page Six that Jackson is very much “over” the narrative that the Super Bowl incident ended her career, too.

One insider pointed out to the outlet some objectively true facts, stating:

“It didn’t end her career. She still broke records with albums, and she was just inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

And Lukas added his own thoughts about that documentary, as well.

He informed the outlet that he’s already taped an interview for the documentary, revealing this information and making it sound like he’s still takin great for the issues himself:

“They’re going to discuss it [the wardrobe malfunction incident], and she’ll have her final say. I’m not privy to her final say, I just need to be aware of my story and I’ve been loyal for 18 years. I really wish Janet or someone could come out now and say, ‘Leave my friend Wayne alone, he didn’t do anything wrong…’ as long as you keep me in the mix, fingers keep being pointed at me.”

Interesting!

One thing is at least for sure: this definitely isn’t the last time we’re going to hear of the halftime show wardrobe malfunction…

