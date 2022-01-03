Janet Jackson Addresses Michael Jackson Allegations & Her Super Bowl Scandal In New Documentary Trailer

The new trailer for Janet Jackson’s documentary has dropped, and it promises to show “a side that no one’s ever seen.”

The documentary – titled JANET – will air on Lifetime and A&E later this month to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her debut album, with stars such as Samuel L. Jackson, Paula Abdul, Janelle Monae, Mariah Carey, Ciara, Teyana Taylor, and Missy Elliot, among others, featured. Viewers can expect to see Janet addressing some of the most controversial moments of her career, such as her infamous Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction in 2004, as teased in the trailer.

In one scene, presumably filmed before the 2018 Super Bowl, someone from Janet’s team reveals Justin Timberlake wanted her to appear during his halftime performance, more than a decade after the controversy that had her blacklisted from Hollywood. In an interview, the 55-year-old remarked:

“They build you up and then once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down.”

Related: Cheer Trailer Addresses Breakout Star Jerry Harris’ Shocking Child Porn Arrest

The singer also reflected on her famous family, sharing that she didn’t always “understand where I actually fit in” between her “very strict” father Joe Jackson and her superstar brothers. The short clip also hinted at Janet’s reaction to the allegations of child sexual assault against her brother Michael Jackson. In another interview, she admitted her support of Michael affected her career, saying:

“Guilty by association. I guess that’s what they call it, right?”

Ch-ch-check out the full trailer (below) before the documentary premieres January 28:

[Image via Janet Jackson/Instagram & Nicky Nelson/Chris Connor/WENN]