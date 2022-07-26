Jared Kushner Reveals Cancer Diagnosis During His Time In The White House

Jared Kushner is just now revealing a scary health situation he suffered during his days in the White House.

Of course, the 40-year-old was a senior advisor to former President Donald Trump during the former reality TV star’s time as Commander in Chief. And Kushner is also Trump’s son-in-law, having married the mogul’s 40-year-old daughter Ivanka Trump back in 2009.

Now, Kushner is preparing for the release of a newly-written memoir about his time in the Oval Office. The book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, is due out in print on August 23. In it, the real estate businessman and former political adviser reveals an unsettling ordeal he experienced while working on behalf of the country.

In an excerpt from the memoir first published on Monday by the New York Times, Kushner recalls a planned trip he was making on the White House’s behalf in October 2019. While traveling to Texas to attend an opening ceremony for a Louis Vuitton factory, he was pulled aside by White House doctor Sean Conley while the two were riding on Air Force One.

Jared wrote:

“On the morning that I traveled to Texas to attend the opening of a Louis Vuitton factory, White House physician Sean Conley pulled me into the medical cabin on Air Force One. ‘Your test results came back from Walter Reed [Medical Center],’ he said. ‘It looks like you have cancer. We need to schedule a surgery right away.'”

OMG…

Immediately, Kushner requested that the doctor keep the thyroid cancer diagnosis private. So private, in fact, that Kushner requested Conley not tell Donald or Ivanka about it at that point:

“Please don’t tell anyone — especially my wife or my father-in-law.”

Kushner reveals in the memoir that he did tell his wife about the thyroid cancer diagnosis very shortly thereafter. Still, he wanted to keep the reveal away from the then-President. Kushner was also hopeful he could keep it out of the news:

“This was a personal problem and not for public consumption. I didn’t tell anyone at the White House — including the president.”

As Conley had cautioned, Kushner needed the surgery. It was scheduled ASAP, and doctors were successfully able to complete the procedure, which included removing “a substantial part” of the man’s thyroid.

Just before what he expected to be a very private procedure, though, Kushner was unexpectedly called into Trump’s office. The adviser recalled that conversation:

“The day before the surgery, Trump called me into the Oval Office and motioned for his team to close the door. ‘Are you nervous about the surgery?’ he asked.”

Shocked that the Celebrity Apprentice star was unexpectedly in the know, Kushner questioned him about it:

“How do you know about it?”

In vintage Trump fashion, the President responded like this:

“I’m the president. I know everything. I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well. You’ll be just fine. Don’t worry about anything with work. We have everything covered here.”

Wow!

Almost three years later now, it appears as though Kushner’s health is much better.

