Karlie Kloss Says She's 'Tried' To Persuade Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner To Accept The 2020 Election

Karlie Kloss is doing her best to deal with the in-laws…

The model is married to Jared Kushner‘s brother Joshua, as you may know, and so she has unique access to the current administration’s Senior Advisor and his wife — Donald Trump‘s daughter Ivanka Trump. And yet it sounds like in spite of her best efforts, Jar and Vanks aren’t trying to hear any reason and common sense when it comes to Joe Biden‘s rightful and fair election. Because of course!!!

In a tweet on Wednesday, the 28-year-old supermodel shared her horror and disdain for the hundreds of Trump-supporting demonstrators rioters and thugs who took over the U.S. Capitol building in the middle of the day (below):

Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

FACTS!!!

But things took an interesting turn when the Chicago-born star decided to respond to a follower who was particularly critical of her relationship with the Kushner family, and her close access to the Trumps.

The follower, who has since locked their account and taken their tweets away from public view, responded with this cutting take (below):

“Tell your sister in law and brother law [sic]”

Taking the bait, Karlie responded by admitting she’s actually attempted to persuade The Donald’s favorite daughter and son-in-law that Biden’s election was free, fair, and honest:

I’ve tried — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

Wow!

She didn’t say much, but she didn’t have to! The implication of those two words is just… again, WOW!!!

Of course, Karlie has been pretty vocal about her support for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. As you may recall, ahead of the election in November, the supermodel posted a picture of herself on Instagram with her mail-in ballot and wearing a mask with the “Biden Harris” campaign logo. After the election, she posted another pic to her IG celebrating the pair’s win, as well.

And remember a year ago how she was called out on TV by a Project Runway contestant for her marriage to the other Kushner brother?! At the time, she actually responded to the diss, making her liberal and progressive political viewpoints clear! So she’s got a track record of being on the right side of history with this, at least.

But to know she’s tried to talk to Jared and Ivanka and it’s apparently fallen on deaf ears… honestly, we’re not surprised. That’s that MAGA bull s**t in full effect from Javanka! Won’t listen to the truth, only “alternative facts.” We expect nothing more from them at this point!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?

Don’t know about you, but we’ve been over Jared and Ivanka’s trash for years now. Still, this just further proves how messy they truly are. Power couple?! Not even close!!

