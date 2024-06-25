Jared Padalecki Reveals He Checked Into A Clinic During Dark Period Of 'Dramatic Suicidal Ideation'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jared Padalecki is opening up about a “really low moment” in his life.

On Tuesday’s episode of the I’ve Never Said This Before podcast, the Supernatural star revealed he checked himself into a clinic a few weeks back in 2015 when struggling with suicidal ideation. He recalled to host Tommy DiDario:

“It was 2015, I had a really low moment. I was letting my thoughts take over and going to places of dramatic suicidal ideation. I called my wife and she said, ‘Get home.’ And so, I got home, went to a clinic for a couple weeks and looked into it and haven’t been suicidal since — not for a moment.”

Wow. We’re so glad he reached out to a loved one and sought out treatment when he needed it. Many don’t. Far too many…

Jared said he just “needed a full reset” after working in a business for more than a decade and having to hide his true feelings all the time:

“I had spent 15 years in this industry. You go to an audition or on a red carpet and they don’t want, ‘Jared, how are you doing today?’ ‘Oh today was rough, I didn’t sleep.’ They want, ‘Oh it’s great! Excited to be here!’ So I had done that for so long, trying to focus on what’s best for the person who’s talking to me as opposed to just being honest.”

Now that the Gilmore Girls alum is in a better place, he is “proudly open” about every aspect of his mental health struggles — including that he got help after getting to a very dark place. As Jared put it:

“I don’t wear it as a scarlet letter. It’s not like I’m shameful like, ‘Hey, I see a therapist, I’ve been to a clinic’. I wear it proudly. I put it on my face and tell everybody. If you’re not in a situation where you need that degree of help then don’t seek it. I needed a surgeon — not literally — but I needed it and here I am.”

While Jared is in a good place these days, he still experiences tough days with his mental health. However, he’s now found a way to handle those kinds of days. According to the 41-year-old actor, he leans on his loved ones — and asks others to do so too:

“You’re a human, I’m a human. There are still highs and lows. And today’s a low.”

The reason it was a “low” day for him? Walker, the crime drama he starred in and executive produced, was canceled. The CW confirmed last month the show would end after four seasons. Although Jared is experiencing “a lot of sadness” over another chapter of his professional life ending, he did say he’ll be OK. He’s taken the time and talked to loved ones about his feelings, instead of bottling it up inside this time:

“I’m fine, nothing to worry about but I have a lot of sadness about Walker [being canceled], the family. And my tears aren’t for myself. I know I’ll be fine because I’m talking to you about it, I talk to Gen about it, I talk to my friends about it.”

The New York Minute star went on to encourage listeners if they ever find themselves struggling to seek help:

“Please be open, please share, please find somebody whether it’s a friend or professional. Speak the truth.”

Jared also gave an important reminder to everyone: While they are in a low place now, the feeling won’t last forever. He noted what has helped him over the years is “keeping an open mind and looking to tomorrow, next week, next month, next year,” adding:

“Today’s a hard day. It’s been a hard month since we found out, but I’m in a great place with my wife, our children, my friends, my family. Seek help, open up.”

It’s great that Jared is so honest about his mental health journey. We hope his advice helps others who are struggling right now.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]