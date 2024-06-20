Christina Applegate Clarifies Those Worrying 'I Don’t Enjoy Living' Comments

Christina Applegate is revisiting some scary comments she made earlier this month about her life, and how she no longer enjoys living it.

At the beginning of the month, the Anchorman star got EXTREMELY candid on her MeSsy podcast. She opened up about how she’s in a deep, deep, “f**k all” depression — worse than any depressions she’s suffered in over 20 years — which has made her feel “trapped in like this darkness” because of her battle with multiple sclerosis. Terrifyingly, she admitted:

“​​I don’t enjoy living. I don’t enjoy it. I don’t enjoy things anymore.”

She spoke more about the difficulties of living with the central nervous system disease, which you can read all about it HERE. The internet was stunned after learning about her scary confession. And that clearly made Christina think more about what she said, because she addressed it again this week.

During Tuesday’s episode of MeSsy, she clarified what she meant by that comment:

“I’m going to address something that recently happened … I was talking about some dark stuff that I was thinking and feeling. I feel like when we hold things in we give them power. I also think that there’s so much shame a lot of people feel when they’re going through mental health issues … and when people hold those in, because they’re so afraid to say how they truly feel, we give it immense power.”

So true. Everyone needs to talk and vent at times! Even if it’s literally just for the sake of releasing the thoughts from your mind and body! She continued:

“Not only holding things in gives [them] power but it also can cause disease in your body — cancer, all sorts of things. Loneliness. All of that, by holding it in because society has told us we’re supposed to be just f**king fine. And I am not into that. I am not a proponent of that kind of thing. I think it is incredibly healing and important to be able to express the thoughts, whether that makes someone uncomfortable or not.”

Totally. And different strokes for different folks, right? What works for her may not work for everyone, but that doesn’t mean that she has any less right to cope and heal how SHE needs to! The Dead To Me star added:

“By making such a big deal about it you’re making other people think, ‘Oh, s**t, I can’t talk about this.’ And that is not OK with me. It’s important to be able to say these things. And, no, I’m not sitting here on suicide watch, OK? I am not. Nor have I ever been.”

We’re so glad to hear that.

The mom of one concluded by telling her co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also battles MS:

“I dare anyone to be diagnosed with MS or any kind of chronic illness that has taken who you were prior to that moment and go, ‘This is great.’ You know? No, you have moments of feeling, ‘This is tiring and I don’t want to do this.’ But you do it, and by having friends like you and my beautiful friends that I have saying this s**t out loud it releases the pressure in the balloon.”

Our hearts will always be with Christina. We can’t even begin to imagine the reality of what she’s going through. Listen to the full podcast episode (below):

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]