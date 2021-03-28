Jason Derulo And Girlfriend Jena Frumes Expecting First Child Together!

Jason Derulo is going to be a father!

On Sunday, the Take You Dancing singer announced on Instagram that he and his girlfriend Jena Frumes are expecting their first baby. Jason wrote how he “couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life” alongside a beach video montage of the couple. The clip includes an adorable shot of the musician lovingly cradling Frumes’s baby bump. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Jena also shared a similar photo with the caption: “Mom & Dad.”

Too cute!

Fans quickly took to the comments section to offer their congrats to the happy soon-to-be parents. According to People, Jason and Jena first met at the gym right before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the country. They then started dating shortly after. Followers have gotten a peep into their relationship as the duo frequently pop up on each other’s social media accounts, especially on TikTok.

Last summer, the Talk Dirty performer opened up about his thoughts on children when asked if making videos with his niece Skylar gave him “baby fever” in an interview with Page Six. He said:

“You know, I think I’m getting to that age, you know what I’m saying? So, I don’t know.”

Fast forward a little less than a year later, and here we are, we guess! We’re so excited for them and can’t wait to meet their little one soon. Congrats!

[Image via Jena Frumes/Instagram]