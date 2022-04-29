Jason Kennedy Reveals Wife Lauren Scruggs Suffered SEVERE Home Birth Complications

Jason Kennedy has a lot of love for his wife, Lauren Scruggs — especially after everything she went through while giving birth to their first son, Ryver Rhodes. And it is a LOT.

On Thursday, the entertainment journalist paid tribute to his baby momma with a sweet compilation video of the steps that went into welcoming their son on April 3. (And that’s on top of years of fertility issues and IVF struggles, mind you.) Judging from his short recap of the day, it sounds like it was quite an unexpected journey!

The video begins with Scruggs in labor at their home, but quickly transitions to their time in the hospital before ultimately embracing their child for the first time. So what happened to the home birth? It’s not pretty. On the complicated birth, Jason reflected:

“My wife is incredible. She’s been laying low the past few weeks so she can heal. Our home birth didn’t go as planned. After 23 hours we went to the hospital. Ryver took another 10 hours.”

33 hours! Oh no!

Not only that, but the fashion blogger suffered an intense injury in the process.

[WARNING: This Is NOT For The Faint Of Heart!]

Lauren suffered a fourth degree vaginal tear, a perineal laceration — and it was the most severe one she could have endured! While Kennedy didn’t get into the details of his wife’s treatment, she likely had to have surgery under anesthesia to repair the tear that led from the anal sphincter into the mucous membrane that lines the rectum, per the Mayo Clinic. Ouch!

Jason continued:

“Lo had a 4th degree tear, and we had to do a vacuum birth. Amazing doctor, midwives and team.”

A vacuum birth? According to the Mayo Clinic, a vacuum device is used to help guide a baby through the birth canal, typically during a contraction while the mother pushes as well. It can also be used if the baby’s health depends on a fast delivery. It seems to have helped Lauren’s labor move along. Jason gushed about his wife on the other side:

“I’m watching her pump, hold and comfort my son as I type this. I love these moments, I love this feeling and I love how you care for our boy. I love you @thelaurenkennedy.”

Lauren wasn’t the only one undergoing surgery either…

While Ryver has been doing well following his dramatic entry into the world, he, too, had to have a procedure done shortly after his birth! The 33-year-old told her followers that the newborn had laser surgery to correct a tongue tie (also known as ankyloglossia), a condition that restricted his tongue’s range of motion! The Your Beautiful Heart author shared on the ‘gram earlier this week:

“he just got his tongue tie lasered this week to help with the gas he was having from inhaling too much air + handling it now helps with so many things in the future: eating solid foods, the health of his microbiome, the development of the roof of his mouth and width of his jaw, and allergies/sinuses. who knew!”

So many issues! We’re so glad they’re both on the mend!!

Ch-ch-check out Jason’s sweet video tribute to Lauren (below)!

BTW, there were bright moments through the process as well. Like how the kiddo already got to meet one of his dad’s famous friends — Justin Bieber. Take a look:

Adorable!!

Sending well-wishes to the family as they adjust to life with a baby boy!

