Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Hold Rave-Themed Baby Shower Amid Cheating Rumors And Arrest Drama

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are making the most of the final period of the superstar singer’s pregnancy… recent controversies be damned!

The 34-year-old recording artist and her 33-year-old partner have been through quite a bit in the last few weeks. Not only is RiRi’s pregnancy nearing the culmination of the birth of her first child, but her man was recently the focus of a since-debunked cheating rumor that caught like wildfire on social media.

In the days after that, Rocky was shockingly arrested upon arrival at LAX as part of an investigation into an apparent shooting late last year in Hollywood. And early on Thursday morning, we reported on bombshell new allegations Rocky was supposedly secretly messaging a random British woman on Instagram behind the Umbrella singer’s back last December! It’s a LOT!

So it must have been a major relief for the expecting couple to return to some sense of normalcy with a baby shower celebrating their coming child! They’ve been in babymoon mode recently, too, so things are all coming together for this growing family.

According to reports, this past Friday, the Diamonds songstress and her partner held a rave-themed baby shower at a nightclub in Hollywood. The baby shower reveal is only coming out now, nearly a full week after it went down, because RiRi and her man chose to keep the event very, very private. HipHollywood reports that the “lavish” festivities were limited to the famous couple’s closest friends and celebrity peers.

Furthermore, guests were “not allowed” to record video or snap photos — with attendants taking partygoers’ phones and holding them in secure pouches when they first walked into the event, according to ET.

Still, alleged photos have since surfaced on Twitter and elsewhere. In some, party guests can be seen wearing bright neon ensembles, and others indicate that those in attendance were gifted with swag bags and party favors celebrating the shindig. One snap even showed a custom t-shirt, purportedly from the party, that read:

“I Went To Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.”

LOLz!

You can see a snap of the shirt — including adorable childhood pics of the two parents-to-be — by clicking HERE. Other snaps from the event showed off sweet candy treats, guest snaps, and more. Click HERE to see those.

Clearly, it looks like quite the fun night, doesn’t it?!

Amid it all, we just continue to wish Rihanna the best as she carries this pregnancy to term in the near future. Here’s hoping for a happy, healthy baby and momma through it all!

