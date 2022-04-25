Ashley Graham Debuts 'New Tummy' Three Months After Giving Birth To Twins!

No surprise here: Ashley Graham is just as body positive postpartum as she was before.

The model recently gave birth to twins, which is an incredible accomplishment all on its own. But Ashley has dedicated her social media to celebrating her body in all its forms, and we have to give her extra credit for this postpartum tummy appreciation.

The momma of three shared some nearly-nude selfies to Instagram on Sunday, showing off her voluptuous post-pregnancy figure — as well as her stretch marks. She captioned the post:

“Hi, new tummy. We’ve been through a lot. Thank you. #3monthspostpartum”

Yasss! We love how she isn’t hiding!

The 34-year-old has never shied away from showing off her stretch marks — most recently, while she was still pregnant with the twins. At the time, she wrote that her husband Justin Ervin said that the stretch marks looked “like the tree of life.” This kind of body positivity is such a beautiful antidote to the constantly retouched crowd!

Of course, this kind of baring-it-all style is Ashley’s M.O. In February, she shared a photo of the babies for the first time in a gorgeous breastfeeding shot on IG. She shared:

“Malachi & Roman. my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. still can’t believe I have 3 children can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon .”

So lovely! We appreciate Ashley for always being so open about her journey. Hope she’s experiencing baby bliss!

