Jason Momoa Was A 'Nervous Wreck' While Dating Out-Of-His-League Wife Lisa Bonet!

It’s not easy to frighten Jason Momoa, but his wife Lisa Bonet has always managed to do the trick!

The Game of Thrones alum opened up about his relationship with The Cosby Show star in a new interview with Men’s Health, revealing that he was not exactly brimming with confidence when he first asked the actress out back in 2005.

In fact, Momoa said he was “a mess” when he worked up the nerve to ask Lenny Kravitz‘s ex out when she was 38 and he was 26 — and a complete unknown — and it didn’t get easier when they first started dating. He explained:

“I was a nervous wreck… you meet someone you’re completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny and she’s a goddess and you’re a degenerate.”

While Jason may not be a “degenerate” these days — international movie star is more like it — he still worships the ground Bonet walks on. He added:

“I may look big and tough, but I’m not. I’m nothing like Khal Drogo. I’m not even the king of my own house! I’m absolutely terrified of my wife.”

Sounds like she’s the moon of his life!

Because of his strong, undying devotion to his lady, Momoa hopes that his 13-year-old daughter Lola will expect to be treated the same when she starts dating. Of course, he’s prepared for the worst.

When asked how he’ll handle his baby girl exploring the dating world, the 41-year-old said:

“I’m not going to do well with it. I’ll just hate it if she brings home some dips**t bad boy… I’m like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Bonet], good luck!'”

Thankfully, the proud poppa doesn’t have to worry about boys just yet. He says Lola and his son Wolf have been more interested in reading — much to his dismay. He joked:

“I can’t believe it — they love reading. I’m like, ‘Stop reading! Get outside.’ It’s insane.”

“My wife is very sophisticated and smart and [our kids and I are] kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband.”

We love a dedicated zaddy — and a man who’s willing to grow and change!

