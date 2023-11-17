Jason Oppenheim Reveals If He’s STILL In Love With Chrishell Stause, And…

No beating around the bush!

During Wednesday’s Selling Sunset season seven reunion, Jason Oppenheim was put on the hot seat by host Tan France who was eager to get to the bottom of the show’s controversies. At the top of the list?? How the real estate broker really feels about ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause!

As Perezcious readers know, the co-workers had a whirlwind fling in 2021 but called it quits when Jason didn’t want to start a family. This season, the soap star was forced to play nice with his girlfriend at the time, Marie-Lou Nurk. The ladies never got along, and it seemed like the model was jealous AF over the exes’ strong bond — a bond many have questioned since the split.

So, during the reunion, the Queer Eye lead had the Oppenheim Group co-owner get strapped up to a lie detector test and then asked if he was still “in love with Chrishell?!” Super flustered, Jason replied:

“In love? No.”

Polygraph examiner John Grogan analyzed the results and said Jason was… LYING!

It’s a win for the fans who are still shipping them! But it doesn’t sound like they’ll ever rekindle their sparks! The Days of Our Lives alum 100% doesn’t feel the same way and insisted elsewhere in the episode:

“Married life [to G Flip] is amazing. I’m very happy.”

Good for her! Things between Marie-Lou and Jason likely won’t pick back up again either. She made a brief appearance during the reunion — marking the first time she saw the businessman since they broke up in May — and during the lie detector test, the 46-year-old confirmed his relationship with her wasn’t just for the show. As for whether or not they stay in touch, she told the group:

“We text from time to time, but we’re living on different continents. It’s really hard.”

Jason is now “kind of talking to a woman in Vancouver” but describes himself as “pretty single.” Maybe still too hung up on the actress to fully move on — whether he really wants to admit it or not?! Ch-ch-check out the hilarious segment from the reunion (below):

The Selling Sunset Reunion Event is now on Netflix and you do not want to miss the shocking lie detector test that fully puts Jason on blast! Watch now: https://t.co/wQUQ1Q2Zva pic.twitter.com/ylWeSU4m8M — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2023

