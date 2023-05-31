Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim & Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Are Over!

Whelp, it looks like Jason Oppenheim is back on the market!

The 46-year-old Selling Sunset star announced on Wednesday that he and Marie-Lou Nurk broke up after less than a year of dating. Jason wrote in a brief message on Instagram Stories:

“While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome. We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.”

The 25-year-old shared the same message on her Instagram page, adding in follow-up post:

“Although I may not be able to respond to each message individually, please know that I have read them all and I am truly grateful for your words of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

For those who don’t know, the duo were first romantically linked in July 2022 when they were caught getting cozy in Mykonos following his breakup with Chrishell Stause. During their relationship, Marie-Lou was featured on season 6 of Selling Sunset – during which she formed a few connections with his co-stars. She previously said in an IG Q&A:

“I really love some of the cast members. Mary, for example, is so sweet. Amanza is funny and smart. Chelsea’s also so smart and so funny. I love them. Nicole has the biggest heart. She’s a really good friend of mine.”

As for the rest, she told fans they “have to watch season 7.” And we guess his breakup will now become a future storyline on the Netflix series too! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

