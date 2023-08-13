Chrishell Stause Is Sick Of Selling Sunset Fans Shipping Her With Ex Jason Oppenheim: ‘I Met My Forever Partner With G’

Chrishell Stause wants to make it crystal clear to Selling Sunset fans. She and ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim are never, ever, ever getting back together!

The 42-year-old real estate agent revealed on Instagram Stories Friday that she has been receiving loads of messages from her followers about how much they miss her and the 45-year-old Oppenheim Group founder as a couple — and want them to start dating again. Mind you, Chrishell is in a relationship with Australian singer G Flip. The two even got married in Vegas in May. So it must be frustrating for the Netflix personality to continuously have people shipping her with Jason when she’s happily with someone else.

And it appears Chrishell has had enough of those types of messages! She took to the ‘gram to tell everyone to move on from the idea of her rekindling things with the real estate broker, as she is with her “forever partner!” Chrishell wrote:

“I get these comments all the time on every post, so let me be clear. It’s never happening. I met my forever partner with G and we are planning a family & everything happened the way it was supposed to.”

She went to call Jason nothing more than a “great friend,” saying:

“Jason is happy & he is a great friend I will have forever. But the people constantly trying to ‘ship’ us getting back together are wasting your time. Judging a relationship from small public glimpses is not the same as living in them and truly knowing what and who is right for you.”

Chrishell has a point — you never know what a couple is like behind closed doors versus in the public eye. When they broke up in December 2021, she noted they never agreed when it came to having a family, and it was ultimately a deal breaker. It’s hard to be in a relationship with someone you are not on the same page with when it comes to important life matters. You can ch-ch-check out her clap back at fans (below):

Ever since Chrishell and Jason split, they have remained on good terms. In fact, the exes seem to still hang out together! On Monday, the former soap opera star shared some pictures on Instagram of a celebration for G Flip’s new album Drummer. The snapshots showed that Jason attended and helped with the event. Chrishell wrote in the caption:

“CONGRATULATIONS @gflip on your album DRUMMER out NOW!!!! I love you more than anything in this world and couldn’t possibly be prouder. Endless thank yous to @casamigos for helping me throw the best party ever!! Thank you @jasonoppenheim for the house.”

So listen up, fans! Chrishell is happy with G and clearly done with being shipped with Jason! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

