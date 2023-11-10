Selling Sunset Cast Goes AT IT In Heated Season 7 Reunion Trailer -- WATCH!

Grab your popcorn, the Selling Sunset reunion is almost here and it looks like it’s going to be a barn burner!

Netflix just released the first look at the Season 7 reunion episode hosted by Queer Eye‘s Tan France on Friday, and it looks like Wednesday’s special is going to be super intense! In the sneak peek, Chrishell Stause does the best job summing up what we’re about to see when she tells fellow agent Nicole Young (whom she feuded with throughout the latest episodes):

“You started the fire and now we’re in it, so let’s go.”

Oooof!

The entire cast — that’s Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Emma Hernan, Chrishell, Nicole, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain — all attended the filming. Plus there were some special guests, like Jason’s ex-girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk, who got into some drama with Chrishell over their lack of a friendship and more. Dissing the soap star, she claimed she never cared about the realtor in the first place, saying:

“Chrishell was just a topic on camera.”

Burn!

Meanwhile, some Selling the OC agents, including the controversial Alex Hall, also make a surprise appearance AND Jason is put through the ringer when he undergoes a lie detector test while being asked by Tan:

“Are you still in love with Chrishell?”

WHAAA?? Y’all, they’re really going there! This reunion is gonna be filled with laughs, gasps, and tears!

Plus, Chrishell told People there’s “a huge announcement that’s going to be made” during the special ep. So buckle up and ch-ch-check out the first look (below)!

Wow! Is it Wednesday yet?!?

Tell us your reactions (below)!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]