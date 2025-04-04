Jax Taylor's Explanation Of 'Faking Orgasms' When He Couldn't Perform Actually Makes No Sense!

Jax Taylor has a mind-boggling excuse he tells women when he can’t finish during sex!

During a new episode of his podcast In the Mind of a Man on Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules alum sat down with sex therapist Dr. Emily Morse to talk about all things in the bedroom — and what he had to say is wild. We’ve heard some baffling things come out of Jax Taylor’s mouth over the years. But what the Bravo personality said on the pod about lying to women when he is unable to perform between the sheets may take the cake!

While discussing “faking orgasms,” Jax brought up to his guest:

“Faking orgasms, now do men do this? Yes, because I have.”

Oh, really? Well, not exactly. That would make too much sense. He backtracked:

“I don’t mean to fake it, but there’s just some times where you’re just like, ‘I’m not gonna get there.’”

That’s fine! It happens! Just tell the girl! But not Jax! Nope! But he doesn’t fake it either. What does he do when he can’t fully rise to the occasion when he brings women home to hook up? Wait for this — it’s jaw-droppingly inane. The Valley star explained:

“So, we would be having sex, and I know it’s not gonna happen. So, I’ll stop it early and be like, ‘You know what? I really, really like you. I don’t think we should do this right now.’ So, it takes the pressure off me.”

Sorry… WHAT!

This makes zero sense! Jax is trying to come off like a gentleman here, telling them he would rather wait to take that next step? Presumably because he really likes this woman…? But he’s doing it… while in the middle of sex! Um, it’s too late at that point! The deed is already done! What do you say, you respect her too much to switch to a third position? Truly baffling.

According to Jax, though, his partners would respond like:

“Oh, that’s so sweet.”

Really? Did they fall for the excuse? Or did they just get as confused as we would? LOLz! Something tells us these women realized what was going on and just went along with it to get out of there. Jax continued:

“As a woman, I would be insulted. I would rather her tell her friends that he was so sweet, he wanted to wait rather than he can’t cum when he’s with me. That’s a little more embarrassing.”

WANTED TO WAIT?! How is it waiting if you have already been having sex??

He’s clearly describing a tactic for guys who can’t get it up at all. If he really got confused and started using that little trick for not orgasming instead, there are probably some really confused women out there — telling him he’s sweet to his face and then texting their girlfriends “WTF WAS THAT ABOUT?” LOLz!

…Sigh. What we’ve learned from the podcast this week: Do not come to Jax Taylor for sex advice — especially men of the world. Not unless you want some really bad tips… or a really good laugh. What are your thoughts on his confession, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube,Jax Taylor/Instagram]