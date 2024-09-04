Jax Taylor Happy As Can Be In First Public Sighting Since Bipolar & PTSD Diagnoses

Jax Taylor has been through quite a bit of adversity in the last few months, but you wouldn’t know it judging from the smile plastered across his face!

On Tuesday night, paparazzi cameras spotted the star of The Valley walking outside of his Jax’s Studio City bar in El Lay. Per Us Weekly, he was there to helm a watch party for the season finale of The Bachelorette. And he couldn’t have been happier as the cameras started snapping away!

Jax looked sharp AF in the pics as he arrived at the venue that he owns. He rocked a simple black suit with a white button-down and the sneakers to match. Most notably, tho, was his SMILE! Ch-ch-check out Jax’s happy-go-lucky night out for yourself (below):

Dapper!

Of course, that smile is attention-grabbing because less than 36 hours before these photos were snapped, the Vanderpump Rules alum took to Instagram to deliver a very poignant post about being diagnosed with both bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder while having spent time recently in the care of professionals at an inpatient mental health facility.

Plus, obviously, he is going through a very dramatic divorce from estranged wife Brittany Cartwright. He shares a 3-year-old son, Cruz, with her — and they still co-star on The Valley. And those Bravo filming days involving the Kentucky native have already proven to be super awkward for Jax…

And yet he’s still all smiles! Kinda surprising with all that he’s going through — but it’s obviously great news to see him in high spirits! We continue to send him love and light, especially after his revelation earlier this week of the dual diagnoses.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]