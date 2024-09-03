Brittany Cartwright Shades The Hell Out Of Jax Taylor In NSFW Post Advertising Vibrators!

Got A Tip?

No Man, No Problem! Brittany Cartwright Proves She Doesn’t Need Jax Taylor In NSFW Post About Self-Love!

Brittany Cartwright don’t need no man!

As the Jax Taylor’s divorce drama continues to play out, Brittany is taking a moment to focus on self-love… the most fun kind! In a promotion for Bellesa Boutique posted over the weekend, Brit proved that just because she called it quits with Jax doesn’t mean she has to call it quits on a good time! Because she’s got a treasure trove of vibrators! LOLz!

While posing with the brand’s products in multiple pics, the 35-year-old wrote:

“POV: in my self love era. I’ve always done everything on my own, so I’m not going to stop now.”

Ha! “Always done everything” on her own! We love the shade! What a harsh slap in Jax’s… sure, we’ll go with face. She added:

“10/10 recommend a toyfriend. Sexual wellness is an essential part of self-love and every woman (and every single mom!) deserves to feel that”

Good for her! Secure that bag, sis! See her full post HERE.

In the comments, fans couldn’t help but celebrate her new partnership AND her dig at Jax:

“Realest caption ever”

“It actually gets the job done AND doesn’t cheat”

“This might be the best ad I’ve seen.”

“This is literally one of the best orchestrated burns on an ex that I have ever seen”

“At least you know where that thing has been!”

“GOODBYE husband, HELLO good vibes!!!”

HA!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Brittany Cartwright/Instagram & Watch What Happens Live/YouTube]

Sep 03, 2024 11:05am PDT

