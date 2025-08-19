Jay Cutler BLASTS Kristin Cavallari -- Says This Divorce Claim Is 'Borderline Slander'!

Jay Cutler is NOT impressed with his ex-wife’s comments about their financial situation.

Earlier this summer, Kristin Cavallari shocked fans during an episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast when she claimed she didn’t get “a penny” from Jay during their divorce, despite the massive net worth he accrued during his NFL days. She went on to clarify the common misconception that she was only able to launch her now-highly successful brand Uncommon James because of Jay’s funding:

“Our revenue is close to $50 million a year. But because I was obviously a WAG — athletes’ wives and girlfriends, if you’re not familiar — people love to say that everything I have in my life is because of my ex-husband, and that my ex-husband funded Uncommon James. But I am, to this day, 100% owner, and I’ve never taken any outside funding.”

So, basically she’s claiming her fat bank account is allllllll her… But the retired quarterback disagrees wholeheartedly.

During Friday’s episode of his Take It Outside podcast, the 42-year-old absolutely SLAMMED Kristin’s claims:

“Let’s think about this logically. ‘Not a penny,’ OK. Married for, I don’t know, seven years or so, three kids. You can go and see how much I made in the NFL. It’s online. You can see the contract from year to year and the total amount at the end of 12 years. So, you go to divorce and each side gets a lawyer and then you go to court and there’s a judge. In the state of Tennessee, if we would have gone to the judge and been like, ‘Hey, he’s gonna keep every single dollar over the past seven years, and you’re gonna get nothing,’ there’s not a judge in the state of Tennessee that would have signed that.”

Just for those who are curious, Jay signed a seven-year, $126 million contract with the Chicago Bears in 2009. And that doesn’t even span his entire career… He goes on:

“It’s irresponsible, I think it’s reckless, I think it’s borderline slander to insinuate that there was zero dollars split during the marriage that each side got. It’s insanity, and it’s completely false, completely untrue. It is, it just is. I’ve got a divorce decree. I’ve got something that’s signed by the judge — it’s, like, 67 pages — it says the number breakdown … I can guarantee you it’s definitely not zero dollars.”

Yikes! You can listen to his rant (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Outsider/Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/YouTube]