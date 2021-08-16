Jay Cutler FIRED By Uber Eats Over Controversial Anti-Mask Stance!

Well, we never expected an NFL star and Disney Channel mom to be teaming up for the same fight, but that’s exactly what’s happening ahead of the new school year!

Jay Cutler has been fighting against a mandatory mask mandate at his children’s school in Williamson County, Tennessee — the same one that Good Luck Charlie’s Leigh-Allyn Baker went viral for last week. And his actions just lost him a HUGE gig!

Taking to Twitter to complain about getting dropped from a big commercial for Uber Eats, the retired quarterback said on Friday:

“Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA. Views aren’t aligned. Guess they don’t like future School board members. Frees up my weekend.”

Don’t you love it when someone tries to spin getting fired into a positive?

A spokesperson for the company quickly explained that the firing was NOT, as he put it, because the CUTS founder is taking an interest in school politics — but rather because of what he’s campaigning for, announcing to the New York Post:

“We are proud of all the work Uber has done over the last year to help get as many people vaccinated as possible. As such, we prefer to partner with those who support that work.”

Can’t argue with that. For some people this is not and has never been about politics — it’s about keeping people safe. And those who oppose it are displaying legitimately dangerous behavior. Can’t fault a company for not wanting to be associated with that.

Kristin Cavallari’s ex-husband has been running for election to the Williamson County School Board in the southern state. Last Tuesday, the group approved a temporary mask requirement for their students — ordering everyone in the elementary school building to mask up at least until the end of September (at which point the rule will be reevaluated). He’s hoping to take charge and abolish those safety protocols.

The school board meeting has made headlines for days now because of how out-of-hand some of the anti-maskers became (even making threats to local mask wearers, according to CNN). The 38-year-old acknowledged those in favor of masks in a tweet that shared an article about parents calling for the ruling as coronavirus worsens around the country, especially for children 12 and under who cannot be vaccinated yet. Making it clear where he stands on the matter, the dad of Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, remarked:

“Not this parent. Really hope I’m not put in the corner by Twitter in my first 24 hrs.”

He and his reality star baby momma have apparently been anti-vaxxers for years now. Ick.

In 2014, the Very Cavallari star told HuffPostLive:

“Autism wasn’t prevalent like it is now years ago so something’s going on…I choose to believe that I think it’s in the vaccines.”

“Choose to believe.” That’s how science works, right?

But, of course, that theory has been disproved by the CDC time and time again, regardless of Kristin and Jay’s beliefs. New neighbor and “California refugee” Leigh-Allyn Baker, a formerly beloved mom from The Disney Channel, went viral as she shared her similar opinions at the school board meeting, arguing:

“I wanted to tell you that I have two vax-injured children, and they have medical exemptions after the seizures and the hospitalizations after all of their immunizations. I was granted, obviously, a medical exemption. So, my children are those rare children that will just not be able to get the vaccine. And still, I would never put them in a mask because their brain needs oxygen to grow which the neurologist can confirm.”

While the Chicago Bears player wasn’t seen in the viral clip (below), it’s safe to say judging from his tweets that he would have been proud to hear the Bad Hair Day alum stick up for anti-vaxxers in that speech…

Leigh-Allyn Baker, known for playing Amy Duncan in #GoodLuckCharlie, speaks out against vaccine and mask mandates at a school board meeting. pic.twitter.com/PKUttMqWj8 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 12, 2021

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Can you believe Cutler is running to be on the board just to make sure his kids won’t have to wear masks? Do you think Uber Eats was right to fire him? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below)!

