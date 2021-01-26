Kristin Cavallari 'Is Unbothered' By Madison LeCroy's Leaked Drama With Jay Cutler, Insider Claims

Kristin Cavallari is refusing to take the bait!

The Very Cavallari alum is playing her cards close to her proverbial vest right now, even after Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy outed the star’s estranged husband (and possible reconciliation partner?) Jay Cutler over the weekend. But Kristin knows how to play this game, y’all! She’s a veteran in the world of professional shade and sniping! Ha!

Related: Kristin Has No Time For Social Media Mommy Shamers, Either!

As you’ll no doubt recall, over the weekend, the 30-year-old Charlestonian shared text messages purportedly between her and Jay on her Instagram account. It all came out right after news broke that Kristin split with her (former) beau Jeff Dye and appeared to have reconciled with the former NFL quarterback in a joint cryptic Instagram announcement of sorts.

Along with the texts, then, LeCroy lamented how it was “too bad it didn’t work out” with Jay while showing a selfie the two had taken, together, too. But if she was using all that ammo to try to dig in on Kristin’s territory, well, it ain’t working!

A source spoke to Us Weekly on Monday night and shared the Laguna Beach alum’s decidedly unimpressed reaction to Madison’s big reveal. Plainly put: Kristin doesn’t seem to be overly concerned. Like, at all…

The insider revealed (below):

“All of what Madison is saying and putting out there is just noise to Kristin. Kristin is unbothered by what is being said about her — it just doesn’t affect her in any way, to be honest.”

Ouch! Sorry, Mads!

BTW, we’ve TOTALLY heard that “unbothered” quote before within this whole scenario. As in, that’s exactly what Madison said in the first place before she came back and decided to share those texts with Cutler! Were you really unbothered, then, girl?! Because Kristin sounds really unbothered by you and your attempts to dig in on Jay now!

Ouch!

The source doubled down on that idea in a second quote, too. The 34-year-old momma and cookbook author — who shares 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon, and 5-year-old Saylor with Cutler — apparently really doesn’t care to read what people are saying about her online and around the gossip world!

From the insider:

“She doesn’t take the time to read what’s being written about her and doesn’t know unless someone close to her brings it to her attention. She doesn’t spend a lot of time on social media. She’s focused on growing her business Uncommon James and focused on being a mother.”

Staying above it all!

Of course, this is definitely a very, um, pro-Kristin source, to say the least. LOLz…

But still, it paints quite the picture of her being above the fray on this one, doesn’t it?! Unimpressed and unbothered!

Related: Remember, Kristin Dealt With Her Own ‘Southern Charm’ Romance Rumors, Too!

What do U make of this, Perezcious readers? Is Cavallari truly as unbothered as she wants to make it seem here?? Is LeCroy reaching too far with her attempt to dig back at Jay?

Where do U stand on all this endless breakup/reconciliation drama?! Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Madison LeCroy/Instagram]