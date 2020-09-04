Twitter Is SHOOK After Jay Cutler & Tomi Lahren Were Seen Spending Time Together — But Not So Fast…

Well, this is an inneresting!

Jay Cutler and Tomi Lahren were reportedly seen out on the town in Nashville, and the internet is absolutely SHOOK over this possible romance. How and when they connected is unclear, but a source shared with E! News that they recently spotted the pair together “enjoying a nice night out together at Winners Bar in Nashville on Friday.”

The eyewitness added (below):

“The two of them were having a lot of fun together at a table along with two other friends. Tomi and Jay were passing a bottle of tequila back and forth and taking shots together directly from the bottle. The two of them left together.”

However, a second confidant says that things aren’t romantic here:

“They are just friends.”

The platonicness of it all was seemingly confirmed by the Fox Nation host herself, who tweeted:

I love it when the internet tells me who I’m dating. Good one. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 4, 2020

While Jay shared:

Regardless of whether they’re just friends or something more, Twitter has been filled with plenty of opinions about this possible couple, plus lots of football jokes:

“Jay Cutler is dating Tomi Lahren because 95% of his passes wound up going Far Right” “Tomi Lahren claims she hates do-nothing losers who earn a paycheck for not contributing and also now she’s dating Jay Cutler” “Kristin Cavallari told y’all Jay Cutler was trash.” “Jay Cutler and Tomi Lahren are dating. She can rest easily that, if he tries to make a pass at another woman, it won’t get there. Geez, I crack myself up.” “if jay cutler is actually dating tomi lahren i hope kristen cavalari [sp] gets back at him by dating ben shapiro” “Jay Cutler dating Tomi Lahren makes sense when you consider Tomi Lahren reports the news the same way Jay Cutler played quarterback. Everything goes to the right and I don’t understand how she keeps her job.”

As you’re likely aware, Cutler and Cavallari announced their divorce in April after being together for more than 10 years, issuing a statement at the time:

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Lahren also ended her relationship that same month, breaking off her engagement to Brandon Fricke after being together for more than a year. Ahead of their split, the political pundit revealed she was moving to Nashville, where Kristin, Jay, and their three kids reside:

“Well I guess I have some work to do. Remind me to stop accumulating so much stuff. #TeamTomi #movingforward #lowkeyhoarder”

