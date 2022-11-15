Jay Leno May Need Skin Grafts After Car Fire That Left Him Badly Burned

Jay Leno is pushing through after a scary car fire left him badly injured — but sadly the fight isn’t over yet…

As we previously reported, the actor was being treated at a burn center after a serious accident on Sunday. One of his employees told Access Hollywood Jay was working on a steam car when he was sprayed by gas and it caught fire. Because of this the comedian has canceled all his bookings for at least the next two weeks. He was scheduled to appear at a conference for The Financial Brand later that same day; organizers were told only that there was a “very serious medical emergency” — but obviously now they know! So scary!

Aimee Bennett, a spokesperson for the Grossman Burn Center, gave a statement on Monday:

“Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment … for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend. He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes. [He] wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in ‘the best burn center in the United States.’”

Whew! We’re glad he’s okay!

The TV personality spoke to TMZ from the burn center himself on Monday and reassured his fans he’s alright — although he will be staying in the unit for five to ten days. He told the outlet he was fixing a clog line in a 1907 White Steam Car when he was sprayed with the gas. The comic said it covered his hands and face before a spark triggered an explosion that set him on fire.

A whole explosion! Just horrifying…

Luckily, the 72-year-old reports his good friend Dave was there to help. His pal jumped in and smothered the flames, saving his life. According to Page Six, Leno is suffering from third degree burns and may even have to have skin grafts to save his face and hands. It’s unsure how these injuries may affect him — and his ability to work on cars — but the most important thing his family, loved ones, and fans are worried about is that he’s alive and healing.

We wish Jay a speedy recovery and hope he can get back to doing what he loves very soon.

[Image via Drew Altizer/WENN.com/YouTube/Jay Leno’s Garage]