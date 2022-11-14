Jay Leno Badly Burned In Car Fire!

One of the most famous faces on the planet has been badly injured!

Jay Leno is being treated at a burn center after a serious accident on Sunday, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that one of the cars in his LA garage burst into flames on Sunday, for reasons which have yet to be determined. We don’t know if Jay was fixing the car at the time or if he just rushed in to fight the fire, but sources claim he was badly burned in the incident — specifically the left side of his face. Thankfully, the insiders tell the outlet, the fire did not breach his eye or ear.

He is in unknown condition after being admitted to the Grossman Burn Center, known as the largest and most comprehensive burn center in the world. They specialize in both the treatment of acute burns and plastic surgery to repair permanent damage.

Jay is known best for his work on late night TV, but the Tonight Show host’s lifelong passion has been cars. His collection includes over 180 exotic automobiles, including everything from antiques to futuristic prototypes. It’s unclear what kind of car caught fire or why.

The comedian has canceled all his bookings for at least the next week. He was scheduled to appear at a conference for The Financial Brand later that same day; organizers were told only that there was a “very serious medical emergency.”

Wishing Jay a full recovery!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]