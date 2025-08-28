Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Engagement: We Found, Without A Doubt, The WORST Reaction...

The news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged has been a surge of positivity across the world. The videos we’ve seen of shock and elation as fans find out has been pure joy.

And then there’s this a**hole…

Even Donald Trump was able to remain mostly magnanimous. But his little right-wing toadie pundit Charlie Kirk? Nope! It became all about his gross patriarchal politics! If you don’t know him, btw, he’s the main guy Cartman is making fun of on South Park this season…

So what does Charlie Kirk think of Tay and Trav’s betrothal? He declared on his Real America’s Voice network show:

“This is something that I hope will make Taylor Swift more conservative. Engage in reality more… Reject feminism. Submit to your husband, Taylor. You’re not in charge.”

Submit to your husband. Gross. We just… ICK!

Photos: How Selena Gomez & More Of Taylor’s Besties Reacted To Her Engagement News!

He continued to troll Tay by saying getting married might make Taylor “go from a cat lady to a JD Vance supporter… and I think we should celebrate that.” He added:

“She should have more children than she has houses. Up until this point, that’s not a great role model for young women to wait all the way until you’re 35 and just put your career first.”

He also tweeted:

“Young women should get married just like Taylor Swift is planning to. You will be happier.”

This guy is just Harrison Butker without the leg or the face card, huh?

OK, let’s break this down for Lil Charlie, a man who could never impress a queen like Tay Tay…

First off, we agree every woman — who wants to get married — should absolutely do it like Taylor Swift! That is to say, they absolutely should put their own passions first. Whether that’s writing, singing, sports, politics, art, whatever. Tay has been a phenomenal role model. She’s one of the most successful people who have ever lived.

Also, how she’s handled her love life has been inspiring! You know why? Exactly because she didn’t settle — the thing Kirk is suggesting all women do. She dated around for a while, learned what worked for her and what didn’t. She didn’t desperately start a family at 19 because she thought she was obligated to. She was never anyone’s property. She didn’t settle, she waited until she found a man worthy of her, who adores her and makes her better — not less than she wants to be. If she chooses to start a family now, it’ll be on her terms, too.

It’s so clear how much she’s won. No one has ever won as much as Taylor Swift at this moment. And the fact this creep thinks he can use her as an example of why young women should do the opposite of her?? Just more proof he’s not very good at his job. Hey, maybe he should give up this career nonsense and go find someone to submit to!

[Image via Travis Kelce/Instagram/Charlie Kirk/YouTube/Paramount+.]