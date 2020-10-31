Jeff Bridges Gives Update On His Cancer Battle: 'I Have S**t To Share'

Jeff Bridges is giving fans a health update after sharing his lymphoma diagnosis just over a week ago.

On Thursday, the legendary actor tweeted out a thank you to his fans for their support, along with a photo (above) of himself posing triumphantly in a hospital gown. Directing followers to his website, he wrote:

“I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love!”

Related: Tom Parker Welcomes Second Child Following Stage 4 Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Along with recent musings, the 70-year-old wrote in the first entry of his new online journal how he’s been feeling since starting his treatment:

“This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, and gratitude, and good old fashion love, and lots of it, big time. I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, and man, I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus.”

Definitely better than the current virus we’re all dealing with! He continued to say that “this cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence,” and wrote: