The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Welcomes Second Child Following Stage 4 Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Tom Parker and wife Kelsey have quietly welcomed their second child amid his terminal brain cancer battle.

While the parents have yet to announce the exciting baby news on social media, The Wanted band member, Max George, spilled the tea during an interview on ITV‘s Lorraine, a British daytime TV show. Sharing an update about his friend, the singer and Strictly Come Dancing contestant revealed all was well as could be for the young couple… at least given the circumstances.

Max divulged on Tuesday:

“I spoke to him yesterday, he’s doing good, he’s doing great. Kelsey gave birth to their second child last week. He’s a fighter, Tom. Tom will be alright.”

The 32-year-old didn’t confirm any other details, like a name, but we’ll take happy news any day!

Parker, who shares a 15-month-old daughter Aurelia with his wife, previously announced they were expecting another kid back in May. And the very next month at a gender reveal party, they found out they were having a boy!!

The newborn’s arrival comes as a much welcomed blessing following Tom’s announcement he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, a rare but aggressive cancer that forms in the brain or spinal cord. The now father of two took to Instagram earlier this month to share with fans:

“There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

In an accompanying interview with OK Magazine, the 32-year-old Parker revealed the devastating blow of finding out about the tumor — without even Kelsey by his side due to COVID-19 restrictions. He recalled doctors telling him was “a worst-case scenario,” describing:

“They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumor.’ All I could think was, ‘F**king hell!’ I was in shock. It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.”

Thankfully, it was made clear by his other half that he’s had the support of his bandmates during this terrifying time. Max and Jay McGuinness had already visited him in the weeks following, while the other two, Nathan Sykes and Siva Kaneswaran, had been in contact. Kelsey explained:

“They’ve been amazing. Siva and Nathan obviously live a lot further away, but all four of the boys have been texting regularly and sending through different articles and possible treatments and therapies that they’re all reading about.”

Hopefully with all their help, the Glad You Came artist can get through this.

We’re sure the new bundle of joy will uplift his spirit, too! Congrats to Tom and Kelsey!

