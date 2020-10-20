Jeff Bridges reveals lymphoma diagnosis

Jeff Bridges revealed on Monday he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

The 70-year-old actor took to his social media pages to share the announcement with followers, making reference to his iconic The Big Lebowski role and giving a little insight into his diagnosis. Bridges wrote on Twitter and Instagram:

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

Jeff concluded his message with gratitude for his loved ones, while also urging fans to have their voice heard in the coming election:

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. Vote.org. Love, Jeff.”

Sending lots of healing his way!!

Fans can expect to see the longtime A-lister next in his latest series, The Old Man, coming to FX on Hulu in 2021, which he stars in and executive produces. In a statement released to ET following his cancer news, FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu, and FX Productions sent their best wishes to Bridges:

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

We’ll be thinking of Jeff as he undergoes treatment!

