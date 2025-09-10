Got A Tip?

Donald Trump

Epstein Birthday Book Shockers: Donald Trump Buys A Woman, Grooming Cartoons, & Photos Of Girls!

Jeffrey Epstein Book Selling Donald Trump Woman Children Photos Grooming Drawings

Wow. Who would have thought Donald Trump‘s already infamous letter (and naked girl drawing) to Jeffrey Epstein wouldn’t have been the most overt reference to trafficking?

The book created by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s 50th birthday back in January of 2003 has finally been released — in full — thanks to the House Oversight Committee, who subpoenaed it right from the Epstein estate. Early headlines were all about proof Trump was lying, how his creepy “things in common” note to Epstein was real all along. (And worse because the naked woman drawing looked more like a naked little girl to a lot of people…)

Then everyone got a look at the rest of the book…

It’s full of horrible things pointing to Epstein’s interest in little girls — proving a LOT of his friends knew what he was all about. Like this drawing that appears to confirm Epstein is a groomer:

And this actual series of photographs of a young girl. Who is this????

And more…

Truly disgusting stuff. It’s all too clear many of Epstein’s friends knew what he was up to. And maybe some of these people even participated? We mean, these girls were being trafficked to someone!

Related: Trump Accused Of Tying 13-Year-Old Girl To Bed & Raping Her At Epstein’s Apartment

Thus far we know there were letters from Bill Clinton and Alan Dershowitz. Some of the names have been redacted. We’re sure we’ll learn more as the entire 238-page book is examined more thoroughly.

But it’s already HORRIBLE for Trump. One of the worst things isn’t even his own letter! It’s another jokey post, seemingly written by New York real estate executive Joel Pashcow. His joke isn’t just about women, like most of the book. It’s about trafficking women. It’s literally a joke about Epstein selling Trump a woman! It’s a photo of the birthday boy holding a large novelty check made out to Epstein and signed by Trump (though unlike the actual Trump letter, it does not look like his real signature — either because it’s a joke or because he had to sign it YUGE, we don’t know). But underneath is a caption joking that it’s for a woman!

“Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells ‘fully depreciated’ [name redacted] to Donald Trump for $22,500. Showed early ‘people skills’ too. Even though I handled the deal I didn’t get any of the money or the girl!”

Obviously no one thinks this is an actual act of trafficking here. But do we really think everyone just happens to think of sex trafficking and pedophilia jokes when it comes to the guy — who we now know was into both??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/House Oversight Committee.]

Sep 09, 2025

