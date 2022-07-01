Jason Derulo’s Ex Jena Frumes Claims Singer ‘Constantly’ Cheated!

Jason Derulo‘s ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes won’t stand for anyone blaming her for the demise of their relationship!

The 28-year-old model shared a mirror selfie in a bikini on Instagram Thursday, reminding everyone in the caption that “you are beautiful, you are worth it and YOU are irreplaceable.” While many people in the comments section praised her for the stunning shot, there was, of course, one social media user who decided to spew some awful things at the momma. They commented:

“Worth it in what way? You’re not married, which means your child is a bastard and you’re playing the whore role. Y’all got morals mixed up.”

What the f**k. Seriously?

Jena apparently saw the hateful remark and decided to defend herself — because who wouldn’t?! But while she stormed the comment sections to clap back, she also dropped some eyebrow-raising accusations against Jason! She wrote:

“I wouldn’t call myself a whore it’s unfortunate my situation didn’t work out because we once did aspire to be married but maybe it’s best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected & cheated on and lied to. Or is it better to stay & be quiet so people like you…approve?”

Whoa!!!

In case you didn’t know, the two went public with their relationship in March 2020 and were quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic. Jason and Jena then announced they were expecting their first child together in April 2021, with their son being born the next month. But four months later, the 32-year-old singer announced they called it quits, saying on Twitter:

“Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.”

There was some speculation that Jena and Jason reconciled, but it is safe to say that they are definitely NOT together, at least not at this time. And it turns out that reason is allegedly due to the fact that he was always stepping out on Jena! Yikes!

The social media personality later hopped on Instagram Stories to share a lengthier message on the matter, stating:

“Women really don’t deserve to be treated and judged the way they are. No one aspires to be a single mom it’s the biggest heartbreak and failure for me personally knowing I’m alone in this when I wanted love and wanted marriage & the happy family unit. But if your non-negotiables are being tested you’ll never find peace in that relationship. There’s nothing in life I want more than my family to be together but I can’t be the only one working to make that happen.”

Here is where things get jaw-dropping…

She claimed that not only did Jason cheat on her all the time, but he supposedly told her to accept and ignore it! What!?

“If a man wants a different girl every week over his family I’ll never accept that we will never be able to make it work ‘happily.’ I was straight up told that I should ‘turn the other cheek.’ I’ll never be OK with sharing a lover that I love with all my heart!!! I don’t receive child support all I wanted was a family to love and experience life with.”

Jena continued:

“If the streets come first I can’t change that so stop blaming the women like we chose the single mother life. That s**t is hella annoying. You don’t know what women go through to try & ‘make it work.’ It was never about money or dating someone famous I was in love & we planned a baby & life together! It didn’t work out and life must go on. Leave me alone.”

Honestly, good for her in knowing what she wants and not settling for less. As for Jason, yeah, this does not look good for him at all. The Savage Love artist has not responded to the claims yet — so we’ll have to see if he tries to defend himself here! But if he wanted an open relationship, that’s something he should have spoken to her about first!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Jena Frumes/Instagram, Access/YouTube]