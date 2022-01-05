Jason Derulo Attacks Guys Who Mistook Him For Usher In Brutal Fistfight!

Holy s**t!! Jason Derulo does NOT like to be mistaken for Usher!

The musician was casually walking through ARIA hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday when two guys mistook him for Usher — firing him up so much that he broke free from his group and picked a fistfight with the haters! Damn!!

In a video obtained by TMZ, two men are heard yelling:

“Hey, Usher! F**k you, bitch!!!”

Fed up with the hecklers, Jason charged at the men, despite his team’s best efforts, and struck up a brawl. According to cops who spoke with the outlet, police were called to the scene after Derulo punched the “fans,” whom he had supposedly encountered on the escalator moments before, an eyewitness added.

Part of the fight was captured on camera — and it’s brutal! Take a look for yourself:

As you can see (above), after Jason got some serious punches in, a group of security finally contain him, stopping him from causing more violence. Whoa. All because he was called Usher!

As of now, the two victims decided not to press charges, but they have a year to change their minds and file a lawsuit. Their injuries did not require a hospital visit, according to the outlet. The hotel, however, did hit Jason with a trespassing notice and he was forced to leave the property. The 32-year-old has yet to address the controversy.

