Jenelle Evans Has Made SO MUCH From OnlyFans After David Eason Divorce!

Jenelle Evans is raking in the dough after her divorce from David Eason!

Perezcious readers know that the Teen Mom alum joined OnlyFans three years ago, and she has been doing well! Very, very well! Especially after she finally ditched her scary ex-husband for good!

Related: Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace Moves Across Country After Threatening To Call CPS On Her!

During a recent livestream, Jenelle revealed how much money she made on the platform since the breakup. She handed her phone to her friend and fellow creator Tori Rhyne, who shared that the total is:

“$1,511,578”

OMG!!!

Their separation date was in February 2025. She’s made $1.5 mil in a year and a half?! That is a s**t ton of money! Tori threw that receipt right in Jenelle’s scary ex’s face, too:

“David, you f**king fumbled the bag, bro. You’re a millionaire.”

Jenelle denied that she’s actually a millionaire now. However, her friend doubled down, saying:

“You have to think about all the money you’ve made in the past. This is just one little thing.”

Not only that, but you have to factor in what she makes from other social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok! We know in the past she earned a couple of thousand dollars just for posting on the apps! Jenelle is always finding ways to make bank! Wild!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via David Eason/Jenelle Evans/Facebook]