Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Moves Across Country After Threatening To Call CPS On Her!

Jenelle Evans’ son is no longer living under her roof!

Perezcious readers know that there has been a lot of drama between Jenelle and Jace Evans, just weeks after he moved back in with her in Las Vegas following his brief stay with his dad, Andrew Lewis. This week, the 16-year-old exposed a heated text exchange with his mom on Instagram in which they fought over his health, the alleged abuse he suffered from his former stepdad, David Eason, his living situation, and more.

Jace dropped the receipts in an effort to show how “unstable” the Teen Mom alum is supposedly and why he needs to return to North Carolina. Take a look (below):

Meanwhile, Jenelle clapped back, saying that Jace was lashing out when she tried to parent him and that his various “medical” diagnoses are challenging to navigate. She previously shared he was diagnosed with ADHD, major depressive disorder, and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD).

Well, it appears the teen finally got his wish…

Sources with direct knowledge revealed to TMZ on Thursday that Jace is no longer in Las Vegas with Jenelle. He moved across the country to North Carolina, where he is staying with a relative. It is unknown which family member he is staying with at this time. According to the outlet, the move came after the teenager threatened to call CPS on Jenelle when she grounded him for acting out. Whoa!

As we previously reported, CPS was allegedly called on Jenelle. The reality star reportedly has been partying a lot with an OnlyFans creator named Tori Rhyne, leaving Jace to look after his younger siblings, Ensley Eason and Kaiser Griffin. A source claimed to The US Sun that it’s become “so bad that someone close to the family has contacted CPS,” and she is currently under investigation. However, Jenelle said that CPS has not come to her house “at all.”

The US Sun didn’t say who the family member was, but now it sounds like it may have been Jace! Despite other reports, TMZ sources said Jace never followed through and filed a CPS report. He only threatened it, claiming Jenelle left him in charge of his siblings while she was out, which she said is incorrect. The MTV personality previously shared that she uses a babysitter to watch the children whenever she goes out.

Yeesh… What a mess…

If Jenelle’s alleged partying and leaving the kids behind is not the issue, then what is? TMZ claimed the main problem between her and Jace stems from the teen being on probation for committing an unknown crime. What! We don’t have any details on the situation because his case is sealed since he is a minor. But what we now know is that part of his probation reportedly requires Jace to enroll in an anger management class. One insider said he “doesn’t do well with authority.” Oof.

Jenelle hinted at this in her statement about the texts, claiming her son had “been in trouble with the law these past few months and is having a hard time adjusting to the rules set before him,” leading to them “butting heads in the process.” So tough.

Per the outlet, Jace’s behavior started to affect Jenelle’s two younger kids, and she wants a stable home for them. Jenelle ultimately allowed Jace to go to North Caroline because she believes that is what is best for everyone.

Some distance might be good for the mother and son right now. What are YOUR reactions? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Jenelle Evans/Facebook, Page Six/YouTube]