Injuries Jenelle Evans' Scary Husband David Eason Allegedly Inflicted On Jace Revealed!

Well, Jenelle Evans can try to push back or spin this as much as she wants, but it is NOT looking good for her scary husband!

David Eason was officially charged with child abuse this week after a CPS investigation into claims Jenelle’s son Jace was being mistreated. Jenelle’s mom Barbara had previously claimed the 14-year-old told her he’d been “hiding” from his stepdad who had “assaulted” him. We heard at the time there were marks on the child to prove it.

Related: David Eason Told His Ex He Still Dreams About Her ‘All The Time’ — See The Texts!

Well, TMZ got the court docs on Thursday, and that seems to be 100% accurate! The report describes “marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck” — and makes clear these were not caused by accident.

Marks on BOTH sides of the neck? How would that happen? WTF, did David strangle the boy or something?! Yeesh.

The docs do not speculate to the exact kind of attack, just that the injuries were inflicted by Eason and that the incident was on September 28. That’s the same night Jace ran away for the third time, implying it was a reaction to the alleged abuse. Again, Jenelle can call Barbara a liar all she wants on social media, the facts seem to be on momma’s side.

Thankfully it seems Jace is still in his grandmother’s care for the moment.

[Image via Jenelle Evans/David Eason/Instagram.]