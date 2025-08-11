Got A Tip?

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans & Her 'Idol' Kesha Recreate Viral 'Hair Feathers' Moment From Teen Mom 2! Watch!

jenelle evans and Kesha recreate viral teen mom 2 moment

You don’t understand… Kesha is Jenelle Evans‘ idol!

On Instagram Saturday, the MTV star took to her feed to share an absolutely iconic throwback to her time on Teen Mom 2! Fans will remember the HIGHlarious moment that went viral where the then-teenager told a lawyer she couldn’t miss a concert after she failed a drug test.

In the clip, Jenelle has black and white feathers braided in her hair while she talks to her attorney about the situation. With her little boy Jace in her arms, she told her lawyer she’d rather serve her punishment as 16 days in jail rather than being on probation for a year — but there was just one problem. Her jail time overlapped with the date of her upcoming Kesha concert. Her now-infamous speech from the show went:

“I got second row seats to go see Kesha. No, no, no, no, you don’t understand. This is my idol. She’s my idol, and I’m never gonna be able to see her … I really can’t miss that concert, I really can’t. That’s why I got all these feathers in my hair.”

Watch for yourself (below):

It’s not just a concert, it’s Kesha!

And now, Jenelle has come face-to-face with her idol! In her new post — on August 9 just like the concert was, might we add — she and the Your Love Is My Drug singer sat down and recreated this moment! With the pop star lip syncing to her lawyer’s lines, the pair ran through the scene together.

The reality star even wore some merch and held a bust of Kesha’s head. Ha! Truly an idol…

In the caption, she wrote:

“You don’t understand.. she’s my idol

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

LOLz!

What a throwback. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Jenelle Evans/Instagram/Paramount Plus/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]

Aug 11, 2025 12:00pm PDT

