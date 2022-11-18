Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She 'Never' Wears Underwear -- Here's Why!

Jenna Bush Hager is a professional when it comes to going commando!

On Wednesday’s episode of Today, Bush Hager’s co-host Hoda Kotb spilled some piping hot tea. Don’t worry, the spillage won’t stain the bottoms of former President George W. Bush‘s daughter — because she’s not wearing any! Kotb shared her surprise with the audience when she learned this fun fact about her friend:

“I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other. Anyway, we had to change before the show, and we were like, ‘Oh, we got to go back into the changing room.’ But then I noticed … Jenna never wears underwear!”

Interesting! But… why? Luckily, the 40-year-old has answers. After the audience cooled down from their initial shock, Jenna explained:

“I think it makes a more pretty silhouette! I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!”

Thinking about what she was defending, the talk show host joked:

“I’m sure my mom has never been more proud.”

LOLz!! Hold onto your seat, Laura!

We know who is proud, though! And that’s the show’s wardrobe supervisor — who is unanimously “Team Jenna” on the lack of undies, according to Hoda:

“[The wardrobe supervisor] says it actually does make life a lot easier.”

Even though a little bit of space may be saved in your suitcase (seriously, how much space can underwear take up?!). Kotb said a lot of washing happens, “over and over” — but she’s not fully convinced about Bush Hager’s fashion choice.

Jenna, on the other hand, stood by her zero undies rule — she said she’s sharing her clothes:

“[Hoda] said, ‘Do you wash your clothes?’ and I said ‘Yes, I do.’ But it’s also not like I’m sharing my jeans with you.”

Fair enough…

But that might not be entirely true, either. Apparently she’s been known to “steal” fellow host Savanna Guthrie‘s pants “on occasion”. Uhhh, she does wear her knickers when she’s wearing other people’s pants — doesn’t she? And trying on clothes at the store?! We sure hope so… Maybe that’s the reason Savannah and Hoda “can’t stand each other” after all!

Bush Hager then asked her co-host if she could borrow a “red suit” from her, to which the 58-year-old replied:

“Yes, you can own it, anytime you want.”

But don’t worry! Jenna isn’t planning on being cheeky in Hoda’s red pants, as she quipped:

“I’ll wear underwear.”

Ha! See the HIGHlarious clip (below):

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are you convinced? Is it time we all start embracing the un-unmentionables lifestyle? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

