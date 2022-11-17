Tia Mowry Reveals The 'Awakening' That Led Her To Divorce Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is getting real about the moment she knew it was time to move on from her marriage to Cory Hardrict.

As you know, the couple announced via Instagram last month their decision to split after 14 years of marriage. The post which featured a romantic shot of the two of them gazing at one another read:

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

And on Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the 44-year-old told the hosts it was a pretty clear moment when she realized divorce was the best option moving forward:

“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness.”

The Sister, Sister star went on to say she felt a certain pressure to focus on others’ happiness — but when she decided to focus on herself things really started to change:

“I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family — but at the end of the day, it’s about self-love.”

Makes sense! You can only truly be as happy as your happiest self.

Mowry said there was an “awakening” she experienced that led her to making the hard decision — but ultimately it was the right one:

“When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening. And it’s not easy. It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it.”

With the help of therapy — and sadly the loss of family — the Twitches alum recalled she came to the decision. But she wants you to know an ended relationship isn’t a failed one:

“I look at it as, like, a curriculum. You’re learning, you’re growing, you’re evolving, you’re creating, and I was able to create with Cory some beautiful, amazing children. It’s not about staying in something because however long you are in that situation that equals success. It’s about really, again, are you happy? Because life is really short.”

Amen to that! You can catch the full interview (below):

We’re so glad to hear Tia is happy and living her best life. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

