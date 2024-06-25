Jenna Jameson Trying To Make It Work With Jessi Lawless While Denying Abuse Rumors!

Jenna Jameson is shutting down all suspicions about her relationship!

As we’ve been following, back in April the adult film star’s wife Jessi Lawless suddenly filed for annulment after just 11 months of marriage. At the time, the 41-year-old aired out all the deets in a since-deleted TikTok, where she explained she filed for the split due to the 50-year-old’s drinking problem:

“There are a lot of rumors going around that Jenna and I are getting a divorce and I am making this video to confirm that. I told her in the beginning of our relationship that I was drawing a hard line and that drinking had led to so many problems in her life, that I would not tolerate it at all under any circumstances.”

Oof.

Since then, Jenna blasted her estranged wife for not having “empathy” and even “shaming” her in said video. Some fans even went as far as to speculate Jessi was committing spousal abuse against her. It was messy for a while, but now it looks like things might turn out okay??

On Sunday, the author took to Instagram to share an update. She said in the video:

“Jessi and I are trying to work through things, and I wanted to be very clear about something. She was never abusive. She wasn’t … everything that’s being portrayed right now. So, um, we’re trying to work through things and I adore her … I don’t want her to be dealing with drama. She doesn’t deserve it. I love her.”

The post was promptly shared to Jessi’s page, as well, although she hasn’t responded to it. Jenna captioned the post:

“@jessilawless_ I love you.”

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

A big jump from where they were a few months ago!

What do U think about this turn of events, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Jenna Jameson/Jessi Lawless/Instagram]