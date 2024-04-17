Jenna Jameson Blasts Estranged Wife Jessi Lawless For Having No 'Empathy' & 'Shaming' Her Drinking Problem In Breakup Video

Jenna Jameson is speaking out after her estranged wife filed for an annulment — and blamed it on the adult film star’s drinking!

On Tuesday, fans were surprised to see Jessi Lawless confirm her split from Jenna in a since-deleted TikTok about their marital issues. She explained at the time:

“There are a lot of rumors going around that Jenna and I are getting a divorce and I am making this video to confirm that. I told her in the beginning of our relationship that I was drawing a hard line and that drinking had led to so many problems in her life, that I would not tolerate it at all under any circumstances.”

Now it’s Jenna’s turn to speak… And she’s not thrilled about how her estranged wife is handling things!

On Tuesday, the 50-year-old shadily told DailyMail.com she hopes “that anyone struggling with addiction or trying to stay sober has access to an empathic and loving support system.” She went on:

“Research has shown that empathy and understanding are better responses to addiction than judgment, shaming, and moralizing. Expressing your unconditional love and support may be one of the kindest things you can do. Let them know that you are there for them — relapse or not, ten days sober or 200.”

Clearly she’s not happy with how hard a line Jessi was willing to draw in their relationship! It sounds like Jenna is asking for some understanding during this struggle.

Jessi claimed in her vid she was reacting to Jenna being nowhere near this remorseful about her drinking! But the former adult film star won’t stand for it — not in this day and age. She told the outlet:

“Unfortunately, in the past, due to cultural attitudes surrounding addiction, tactics such as shaming, humiliating, shouting and ‘attack therapy’ were commonplace. Currently, rehab centers recognize that this approach would constitute malpractice and would have no place in the delicate process of treatment. It is much more likely that clients will experience greater success when empathy is placed at the forefront of the client care process.”

What a rough situation! Addiction is a bumpy road so having the support of your loved ones is vital. And while she never explicitly named her ex, it feels pretty clear who she was alluding to. We hope Jenna can get better soon.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

