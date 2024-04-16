Jenna Jameson's Wife Files For Annulment After Less Than A Year Of Marriage -- Due To Adult Star's Alleged Drinking

It’s over for Jenna Jameson and her wife Jessi Lawless.

The podcast host and TikTok star revealed in a new video on Tuesday that she has split from the adult film star. Lawless has taken it to the next step, too, by already filing for an annulment for their 11-month-long marriage. So sad…

Related: Jenna Jameson Denies Using Ozempic To Lose Weight After Health Scare!

She revealed Jenna’s alleged drinking was the cause of their split in a heartfelt video message straight to fans about the issue. Speaking candidly with emotion in her voice and on her face, the 41-year-old began the video about her estranged spouse like this:

“This is a very difficult video for me to make. But here it goes, There are a lot of rumors going around that Jenna and I are getting a divorce and I am making this video to confirm that. I told her in the beginning of our relationship that I was drawing a hard line and that drinking had led to so many problems in her life, that I would not tolerate it at all under any circumstances.”

Ugh.

Apparently, Jenna went off to Chicago for an event without Jessi around to be with her. As soon as that happened, Lawless claimed, the 50-year-old adult film legend allegedly began drinking champagne:

“This is the first time that she went to an event without me since we’ve been married. This is the first time she’s been away from me. I’ve been keeping her on the straight and narrow and she goes to Chicago and she starts drinking.”

Jessi supposedly found out about it through the grapevine. Then, she threatened Jenna with the possibility that there were pictures of Jenna drinking, which Jameson was “definitely trying to lie about” during the confrontation. Eventually, Jameson copied to it. Jessi then explained that the worst part was how Jenna allegedly showed “no remorse” for her drinking. Lawless noted:

“She told me point blank, ‘I’m not sorry. I don’t feel sorry.’ She just wanted to turn it around and blame me. I don’t know how it’s my fault but, maybe I shouldn’t have had such high expectations. But that’s it, I filed for an annulment and it shouldn’t take long to finalize. I’m sure you’ll see this Jenna. I love you with all of my heart and I really hope the best for you.”

Wow. That’s really, really painful. And really big of her to be so honest about the love she has for Jenna despite these alcohol issues leading to the end of their marriage. You can watch the full video for yourself (below):

So sad.

Per TMZ, Jenna reportedly responded to the divorce news late on Tuesday morning with an Instagram Stories post that read only:

“I keep it classy.”

If that post was up on her IG Stories at one point on Tuesday, though, it’s down now. Jessi’s TikTok video was posted just a couple hours ago, and Jenna’s apparent IG Stories response is already gone, so it definitely wasn’t up for long at all.

Regardless, Jenna has had issues with alcohol before. In 2012, she was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to a DUI charge. She then gave up drinking altogether in 2015, and even posted heartwarming messages about sobriety in 2019. Health issues have abounded since then, as well. Sadly, according to Jessi at least, that sober lifestyle would seem to no longer be the case. Ugh. Sending love and light to both parties as they navigate this…

[Image via Jenna Jameson/Instagram/Jessi Lawless/TikTok]