Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are 'All In'! This Is Endgame!

They wanna be each other’s End Game! Awww!

As if they haven’t been making it obvious enough lately, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are so serious about each other — and they have plans to keep it that way. A source chatted to People on Monday and dished the couple “have talked about the future a lot,” and they’re not slowing down anytime soon:

“They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever. They’re both all in.”

Aww!

Of course, it looks like they’re just perfect for each other. We mean, those new pics Trav posted speak a thousand words! The insider continued:

“There’s no pressure between them, but they’re very aligned on where things are going. He makes her feel safe and supported and she brings so much joy into his life. They’re really happy.”

We love to hear it! As we’ve been reporting, it seems like things are just getting better and better for Tayvis. With his next NFL season on the horizon, and her possibly filming a new music video, we can’t wait to see what this next chapter brings! Could there possibly be a ring in the near future, too??

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Travis Kelce/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]

Jul 28, 2025 15:30pm PDT

