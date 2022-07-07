Kim Kardashian Reveals The Work She's Gotten Done On Her Face!

Kim Kardashian is the subject of Allure‘s latest cover story, and the reality TV star is sure to turn heads with the eye-catching topic: all the work she’s done on her face!

The 41-year-old sat down with the outlet to promote her newly minted skincare line, SKKN By Kim. More innerestingly, though, she opened up about her self-admitted obsession with beauty. And she got VERY real about what she has done to achieve her look!

In the interview, Pete Davidson‘s proud girlfriend admitted to undergoing several procedures, including Botox. Specifically she explained she’s had the work done on the area between her brows:

“A little bit of Botox. But I’ve chilled, actually.”

However, she denied using filler in her lips or cheeks — and she was adamant about that! The Kardashians star asserted:

“No filler. Never filled either one [cheek or lip], ever. … I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips.”

Kim also told the outlet she has not had eyelash extensions of any kind:

“I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today.”

Now, the Selfish author DID admit to “doing laser treatments” on the regular. Explaining how much she cares about her beauty, the reality TV veteran argued her case amid the laser treatment admission:

“I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

Well, when you put it like that…

Innerestingly, Kim does have at least one area she really doesn’t like: her hands!

Dishing on how frustrated she is by her “wrinkly and gross” appendages, Kim spoke about finding a balance of working hard on her personal cosmetic care while also maintaining her overall health:

“I’m at peace with not being perfect and I wasn’t like that before. I hate my hands — they’re wrinkly and gross. But I’ve lived life and I’ve changed so many diapers with these hands and I’ve snuggled my babies with these hands, so I’m okay with them. [Getting older] doesn’t mean that I won’t strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you’re like, ‘OK, my health is more important than anything else.'”

Damn!

We love how the real self-reflection here didn’t come from looking at a mirror! Though it’s notable what she doesn’t mention, even while being so candid in this interview…

As we’ve reported in the past, Kim has had some laser treatments done on her hairline. And yet she doesn’t address those procedures in this piece. Huh! And of course there’s the nosejob. Did she or didn’t she??

Of course, fans have long speculated that she may have undergone a rhinoplasty at some point in the past, too. Kim doesn’t talk about it in this chat, but she of course has denied ever undergoing that procedure for a while. So that’s still just speculation — and probably always will be!

Looking at the bigger picture, Kim did admit to working hard to “feel youthful” even as she ages:

“It’s hard to explain because I am at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel youthful. That doesn’t mean that I don’t know the difference from that to an unhealthy level of feeling like I can’t age. I’m 41. I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse.”

And 41 isn’t even that old!! At least Kim appears to know some of the problems with having “too much” cosmetic work done. In fact, her little sis has said similar things recently, too. Self-awareness!

BTW, Kim also addressed the criticism she received after radically slimming down to wear that iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala this year. She spoke about her weight loss decision in the past, of course. But in the Allure chat, she doubled down with her take on the double standard she sees there:

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles. They are [considered] geniuses for their craft. There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true.”

Hmmm…

Overall, Kim sought to clarify her cosmetic concerns and address the issue of “attainable” beauty goals. Reflecting on her own past experiences watching other women in the public eye, the SKIMS founder said:

“If I’m doing it, it’s attainable. There are so many different beauty standards — whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs. My mentality was never like, you see them on TV or in magazines and pick who you want to be. It was always: Be yourself, find beauty in everything.”

That sounds nice enough. But is it true? Do U agree with how she’s gone about it, Perezcious readers?

What do U think of her cosmetic procedure confessions?! BTW, you can read the full Allure story HERE for more.

Thoughts??

