Jennifer Garner & Boyfriend John Miller's Kids Only Just Met!

Unlike her ex Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner has taken her relationship very slowly.

The actress has been dating John Miller on-and-off since 2018. They briefly split in the summer of 2020, but were back together by May 2021. While both have children from previous marriages (Jen has three kids with Ben, and John has two kids with ex-wife Caroline Campbell), they apparently never introduced their children to each other until this past weekend!

The 13 Going on 30 star celebrated her 50th birthday with a food drive on Saturday, and a source for Us Weekly reported that it was the first time the two families ever came together. The insider revealed:

“John’s kids finally met Jen’s kids. Lots of kids and family were invited, including John’s kids, his parents, his brother and his [brother’s] wife.”

The insider added:

“They all had friends there. It was casual and easy.”

A previous Us source had hinted this big step was coming back in September 2021, saying:

“They are spending a lot more time together. They have been keeping their kids separate from their relationship for a long time, but now plan to incorporate their kids more.”

This slow, cautious pace for a relationship couldn’t be more different from Ben’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which went from zero to “blended family” pretty early on in their rekindled romance. But while a third Us source stated that “Jen and John are serious” in August 2021, they also observed the couple would be “quite old-fashioned and respectful until” an engagement happened. In fact, the source said “it’s unlikely they’d live together before things are formalized.”

The Alias alum had reportedly broken things off with her businessman boyfriend because she wasn’t ready to commit to marrying him (another difference from the recently-re-engaged Bennifer), but now that they’ve reunited, the third Us source said they’re “totally set on a long-term future together.” The insider gushed:

“It’s hard to remember Jen being this happy, and she definitely feels safe and secure with John, who’s unlike anyone else she’s ever dated. He’s hugely successful in his own right, of course, and she loves his mature and measured take on life. Being with someone as down-to-earth and calm as John is exactly what Jen needed in a partner.”

Aww. We wonder if things will start to move more quickly between them now that they’ve made this big step with their kids. Engagement rumors have been swirling for months, after all. We want Jen to have her own happy ending, too!

