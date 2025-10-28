Jennifer Lawrence Getting A Boob Job For First Nude Scene After Baby #2: 'Nothing Bounced Back'

Well, this is some unexpected honesty! But we guess if there’s one star we should expect it from, it’s Jennifer Lawrence!

The Die My Love star really got candid with the New Yorker for their profile on Monday, telling them without any hint of shame that she’s planning to get a boob job soon!

Speaking casually about her “constant” vaping habit with the magazine writer, J.Law lamented she’s going to have to quit in November — because she’s getting her boobs done and it’s bad for the healing process. The author admitted she had been jealous seeing how great the Hunger Games alum’s boobs looked post-partum when she memorably (and HILARIOUSLY) went full frontal in No Hard Feelings. So she had to ask — WHY get them done??

Jennifer responded with the total honesty of a good pal:

“Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one. Second one, nothing bounced back.”

The 35-year-old welcomed her second child, another son, earlier this year. And she apparently needs some help with the snapback this time around. And she needs it soon, she told the journalist, because she’s doing another nude scene in a movie she’s filming in the spring! Wow, she’s just saying it all! Loving this return of no-filter Jen!

Video: J-Law Asked R-Patz About The Kristin Stewart Cheating Scandal!

One last question though… She said she’s getting her boobs done because of the movie… but would she still be getting them done if she were a civilian? And not on camera? J-Law thought about it and told the interviewer she figured she would:

“Maybe I wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way. But I think yes.”

What about other cosmetic work? Jennifer approached it all with surprising pragmatism. She said she won’t get fillers done because you can see them on camera — which doesn’t work for her job. And while she does get some botox here and there, she’s really careful about it for the same reason. She has to be able to realistically emote.

So what about a real facelift? The interviewer asked, only somewhat seriously, about the really popular new kind everyone is getting, if she’d had that done. It’s unclear if J.Law was joking, but she said:

“No. But, believe me, I’m gonna!”

We guess we’ll learn in a couple years or so if she was kidding. Apparently she’ll just spill all to the interviewer! Which, of course, we LOVE!

What do YOU think of J-Law getting her boobs done??

[Image via Euan Cherry/MEGA/WENN.]