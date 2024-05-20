Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Marital Problems All Stem From THIS ONE Issue?!

We’ve all heard the rumors. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are living under different roofs, their marriage hanging on by a thread. So what’s the issue? We’ve heard some things… but this latest report may be the most comprehensive.

A source told People on Monday the A-list couple is just diametrically opposed ont he subject of living life in the spotlight. To put it simply, Jen doesn’t mind it — or more than that, she actually thrives under the microscope. Meanwhile Ben detests life in the public eye! Hmmm. This would certainly seem to explain why they hadn’t been photographed together for more than six weeks until recently, right?! Perhaps the Boston native was avoiding paparazzi attention like the plague! He just needed a break?

Related: Jen ‘Hiring Crisis PR’ & Lawyer For ‘Imminent’ Divorce Filing In Ben Marriage Troubles!

The People source says the 51-year-old Good Will Hunting actor “hates” all the media attention that has come about, both in regards to their relationship and his A-list career. Meanwhile, the 54-year-old pop superstar doesn’t mind that media onslaught nearly as much:

“They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention. Ben hates all attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach.”

A film industry source was quick to add a note about how Ben “has always been impressed” by Jen’s work ethic and profile in the music industry. But that doesn’t mean he’s down to have his life paraded around in that same way, tho. That second source noted that “always sharing her life is not his way,” and added:

“Even though he admires that about her, it doesn’t make him happy and causes stress in his life and then in hers. There is no question their different styles clash.”

And a third source also spoke up about the public relations problems popping up in their relationship. Specifically, J.Lo likes having cameras focused on her day-to-day existence, but Ben keeps balking at it:

“[J.Lo] needs that expression but Affleck simply is not comfortable with it. After a while it causes tension in the relationship. He is more introspective and private. She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. This makes them considerably different, and it has been difficult in the day-to-day relationship.”

We guess we’re talking paparazzi AND social media. Being seen. Ben clearly likes making movies, but when it’s private time he gives every camera he sees the evil eye. Always has.

Then, the third source tried to conclude things on a positive note, insisting:

“There have always been clashes in their styles, how they handle issues, and their actions, but nothing has stopped their love over the years. This is a great love story.”

Ooookay…

So, a few thoughts. First, and most notably, Jen and Ben have both been around the block before. They’re in their 50s! Ben has kids with ex Jennifer Garner, and Jen has kids with ex Marc Anthony. Heck, these two have even been around the block with EACH OTHER before! This is their second chance at love, obvi! So obviously Jen knows all about Ben’s aversion to media attention, and Ben is well aware of Jen’s embrace of the public eye. They’ve even opened up about it.

In J.Lo’s documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Affleck said this about living life in the public eye with Jen while being interviewed for the documentary:

“Getting back together, I said, ‘listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.'”

Yeah…

The Let’s Get Loud singer also referenced media attention on their private life during the doc, too. She admitted Ben probably wasn’t going to be “very comfortable” with her decision to pull bits of their relationship into her creative work before adding:

“He loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made. But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.”

We sure hope that pledge of support is still true! And Ben just needed a break, and his choice to stay in a different house for a few days — or weeks?? — is just part of the compromise. And, you know, not a sign the compromise isn’t working…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]