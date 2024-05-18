What Ben Affleck Said About 'Compromise' With Very 'Different' Jennifer Lopez Before Divorce Rumors!

Ben Affleck got super candid about having to “compromise” in the second iteration of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. And he did so on a grand stage, months before those divorce rumors!

In J.Lo’s documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the couple opened up about getting back together in 2021 — years after they ended their engagement in 2004. When Ben and Jennifer rekindled their romance, he apparently had one demand of the singer. No social media! The director never wanted their relationship on any platform whatsoever!

Of course, this is Jennifer Lopez we’re talking about here. If the Selena star wants to share a pic of her and Ben on Instagram or through the OnTheJLo newsletter (or in a steamy music video set on a boat), she will do it! And we have seen her drop a snap here and there of them over the past few years. So what changed his mind? The Argo star said he realized he needed to “compromise” in their relationship:

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’”

Ben then admitted they were “two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise.” And he may have compromised a lot! Elsewhere in the doc, the actress shared that Ben wasn’t “very comfortable with me doing all of this,” meaning the album and doc about their rekindled romance. Still, her hubby served as both a “muse” and a creative consultant for her album This Is Me…Now and the film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story. She added:

“He loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made. But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.”

Whelp, Ben may no longer be her inspiration for love songs much longer. Not if they’re really heading for splitsville! You most likely know by now the shocking rumors of Ben and Jennifer’s marriage being on the rocks! A source told InTouch the actor “moved out” of their shared home in Los Angeles, and the pair are “headed for a divorce” now. Sources have gone back and forth since on whether divorce is really impending — but there are a lot of signs of trouble in paradise for Bennifer! For starters, Ben reportedly has been living in another home in Brentwood lately. Adding fuel to the fire, Jennifer liked a post on the ‘gram on Thursday about toxic partners! Not a good sign!

That being said, there’s a slight glimmer of hope that Ben and Jen’s relationship is not over yet! Both of them were spotted still wearing their wedding rings — even amid the split rumors! They were also spotted together for the first time in 47 days. Despite these sightings, all is not well for the couple at this time. An Us Weekly source then said Jennifer and Ben “are having issues in their marriage” — which began months ago when her work schedule and tour prep ramped up.

Uh oh…

It sounds like they have some work to do if they don’t want to throw in the towel on their relationship… again! Perhaps they need to work on compromising a bit more? Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

