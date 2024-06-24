How Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's 'Nightmare' Mansion Became An 'Ugly Reminder Of Their Failed Relationship'

What was once Jennifer Lopez‘s dream home has now turned into a “nightmare” for the couple, according to sources speaking to OK! Magazine.

As we know, Jennifer and Ben Affleck are reportedly quietly trying to sell their Beverly Hills mansion after just one year of owning it. Amid split rumors, The Accountant star has been living in a Brentwood rental for several weeks as they take time apart while figuring out what to do next. While some sources hope they’ll figure things out, most say a divorce announcement is incoming — with the sale of the home playing a big part in that.

Over the weekend, OK‘s insiders corroborated the claims we’ve heard about Jen and Ben being in the process of getting divorced — but keeping everything on the down-low as they finalize the details of the split. A source claimed:

“Though Ben and J.Lo aren’t saying anything publicly about their status, they’re dividing up assets — jewelry, cars and properties.”

We previously heard Ben wanted to pull a Tom Brady and announce the divorce once it’s already final. Obviously, their wildly expensive home is their biggest shared asset — but it’s also just a painful reminder of what went wrong in the romance (regardless if they’re truly already divorcing or not). The source continued:

“The mansion, which she called their dream home, has turned into a nightmare. Ben was always on the fence about such an over-the-top house, but Jennifer pushed him into it.”

Oof. Now, it’s just a big financial responsibility he has to deal with at an already stressful and heartbreaking time! Definitely a “nightmare,” especially if he never liked the place! The insider concluded:

“Their $60 million home is just an ugly reminder of their failed relationship.”

So sad!

A second insider told the outlet the Gone Girl actor is already daydreaming about his future without J.Lo, adding:

“Ben is telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief.”

Jeez. Their once fairytale-level love story has really crashed and burned! And all over stuff Ben should’ve seen coming before getting involved with J.Lo a second time — such as the Jenny from the Block vocalist’s lifestyle! An insider explained:

“Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers. She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to.”

They added:

“She really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around. Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments. They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict.”

Sometimes people just aren’t meant to be!

FWIW, Ben was spotted without his wedding ring over the weekend — as his wife has been traveling around Europe with her friends, seemingly without a care in the world (though she still had her ring on last week). So, it’s hard to know what’s up with these two — and despite all the numerous reports, they’ve still made no mention of legally splitting… yet! Time will tell if a divorce is really imminent or if they can pull through. Anything could happen at this point!

